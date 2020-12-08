Iran’s president vows to continue supporting Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country will continue to support Syria, urging Damascus to confront Israel in the occupied Golan Heights. Rouhani’s website said the remarks came during a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Tuesday. Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad since the beginning of Syria’s civil war in 2011, lending his government in Damascus vital military and economic support. Israel accuses Iran of building up its military presence along its northern frontier with Syria. It has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.