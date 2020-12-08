Iran’s Supreme Court upholds journalist’s death sentence

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty of a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests three years ago. The semiofficial Tasnim news agency on Tuesday quoted a judiciary spokesman as saying that the country’s Supreme Court confirmed Ruhollah Zam’s death sentence. It is not clear when Zam’s sentence will be carried out. Under Iranian law he has another chance to appeal. In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government.