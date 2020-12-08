Lawrence Byrne, NYPD’s policy-shaping legal czar, dies at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawrence Byrne, the New York Police Department’s top lawyer during a fraught era for the city and department, has died at age 61. The NYPD says Byrne died Sunday at a Manhattan hospital after a heart attack. His death leaves a complicated and controversial legacy. Byrne was deputy commissioner of legal matters from September 2014 until his retirement in July 2018. He served during a period that followed a ban on stop-and-frisk, the chokehold death of Eric Garner and the revelation that police spied on law-abiding Muslims after 9/11. Byrne’s brother was shot and killed while a rookie police officer in 1988.