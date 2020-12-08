Libya’s east-based forces seize Turkish-owned vessel

CAIRO (AP) — Forces of a Libyan commander who rules the eastern half of the country and who was behind a year-long military attempt to capture the capital have seized a Turkish vessel heading to the western town of Misrata. The vessel’s crew includes nine Turkish sailors, seven from India and one from Azerbaijan. The development could escalate tensions in the conflict-stricken Libya, since Turkey is the main foreign backer of the rivals of the east-based commander — the U.N. supported government in Tripoli, in western Libya. The North African country has been split west to east since it descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Moammar Gadhafi.