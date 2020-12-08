Light snow tapers off during the morning, but cold air remains

Light snow showers are with some of us this morning. Snow will diminish during the later morning hours. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast during the afternoon and evening, but don't let that fool you! High temperatures will be right around the freezing mark this afternoon.

Since temperatures will have a hard time warming up, we can't expect roads temperatures to warm up either. Slick roads/black ice will be problematic throughout today and tonight.

Winds will also still be breezy. Gusts will hit around 15-25 MPH allowing our feels like temperatures to read in the 20s for most of the day.

Another cold and windy night is in the forecast. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s.

Our Wednesday is looking much warmer. Highs will hit around average with temperatures reading in the 40s. Winds will still be gusty throughout tomorrow, but we remain dry as high pressure builds in. Clouds will continue to decrease during the day giving us another mostly sunny day overall. Wednesday night lows will be in the 30s with mostly clear skies.

The 50's make a return for us starting on Thursday. Mostly dry throughout the rest of this week, but we are tracking a low pressure system that will bring rain and possibly even some snow again.