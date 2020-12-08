Local restaurants continue to struggle amid pandemic

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The National Restaurant Association issued a dire warning: 10,000 of America's restaurants could permanently close in the next three weeks. That's on top of 110,000 that have already closed in 2020 amid the pandemic.

WVVA took a closer look at restaurants in Mercer County to see how they are doing.

Owning your own restaurant is a dream come true for some... With COVID-19, that dream is on the verge of becoming a nightmare.

"My dream is not this. But I know one thing, we're not going to give up because failure has never been an option for us. So I'm asking for help," Patricia McKenna, Patty Joe's Restaurant Owner, said.

It will take a healthy serving of support from neighbors for eateries to weather this pandemic.

"Without the community supporting us, we {local businesses} won't make it," Marcus Hodge, J & Z Grilling Owner, said.

Hodge opened his store front in November of 2019, now he's fighting to survive. He said business was booming until the pandemic hit.

"Business sales went tremendously down, but we do okay. Just tread on by to get through this rough time, but business is nowhere where it usually is," he said.

Hodge isn't alone... McKenna said the pandemic has taken a big bite out of her business as well.

"We've seen our business drop to 25% of what we were doing just before this. It makes it difficult to pay the bills, it makes it difficult to buy everything you want," McKenna said. "We have downsized our menu. It's no longer a six page menu, it's only four pages."

These owners said with no real end in sight, they're worried.

"It's not just about us. We're seeing it with other restaurants in our area. We need all of these restaurants, we don't just need one restaurant," McKenna said.

A solution:

"If you could do take out, just once in a while. Call me. I'll meet you out at the back porch, just drive thru," she said.

"We make it easier on the customer and the employees to just take the order to the car. No one has to get out, no contact," Hodge said.

So one day in the future...

"...When it's over, come and see us. I promise, I'll be here," McKenna said.

Another way these restaurants said you can help them stay in business, especially during the holiday season: buy gift cards as presents for your family and friends.