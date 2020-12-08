Mercer County Courthouse closed to public

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - The rising number of COVID-19 cases within the Mercer County Courthouse prompts officials to close its doors.

The County Commission met in an emergency session Tuesday and voted to close the facility to the public until Monday, according to a statement.

The Courthouse will reopen on December 14th at 8:30 am.

All previously scheduled court hearings will be held as scheduled and courthouse resources are still available via phone and online.

