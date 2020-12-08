New Zealand marks one year since volcanic eruption killed 22

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders have commemorated the first anniversary of a volcanic eruption which killed 22 people. During the televised service from the town of Whakatane, a woman whose son was killed says that as she stood crying, wailing and calling out his name on a beach, a stranger came up to her and held her. Avey Woods said she never learned the name of the woman but her actions were a powerful display of community spirit. Woods’ son Hayden Marshall-Inman was a tour guide and among those killed in the Dec. 9, 2019 eruption on White Island.