Norfolk is laying off 57 workers due to virus-related cuts

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginia city of Norfolk is laying off 57 people because of budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. WAVY-TV reported Monday that their employment will end on Dec. 31. City spokeswoman Lori Crouch said the employees come from several departments across the city. Several people whom WAVY spoke to said they worked in Parks and Recreation. Norfolk’s City Council had forecasted a $40 million shortfall in its 2020-21 budget due to COVID-19. Council members had approved opening only five of the city’s 18 recreation centers and three anchor libraries. Crouch said the people who are losing their jobs are part of a group of 78 full-time employees who were furloughed in July.