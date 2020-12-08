Preliminary hearing held for McDowell County hit and run

WELCH, W.v. (WVVA) -- The preliminary hearing was held for Angel Alberta Estep at the McDowell County Magistrate Court.

The 37 year-old from War, West Virginia has been accused in the hit and run that killed two-year old, Bryce Adam Lee Vance, on Thanksgiving.

The incident happened in the Three Forks area of McDowell County.



Estep's hearing in this case was held virtually. She appeared on-camera from jail, but the family and media were was not allowed in the courtroom due to the court's pandemic protocols.

Estep faces five charges including the felony of a crash involving death.

She is also being charged with negligent homicide, duty to render aid, immediate notification of crash, and failure to maintain control.

Evidence in this case includes security camera footage and two eye witnesses, all placing Estep's Jeep Renegade in the area.

Evidence collected from that vehicle lead to Esteps's arrest.

The prosecuting attorney, Brittany Pucket, says that, "Probable cause was found, no change in bond, and the matter has been bound over to the grand jury. It's still an ongoing investigation."

Friends and family of Bryce Adams gathered outside the courthouse carrying signs demanding justice. They also urged the court not to reduce Estep's bond.



Estep remains behind bars in the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The next Grand Jury in McDowell county is set to convene in February.





