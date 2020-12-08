Publisher handcuffed while objecting to lack of court access

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina newspaper publisher was handcuffed and ordered out of a courtroom as he objected to a decision to block reporters from attending a plea hearing. The case involved a woman accused of driving her car at two 12-year-old Black girls. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Tom Boney Jr. is publisher of The Alamance News and was delivering a document requesting a hearing on whether it’s appropriate to close the court to reporters. Journalists from other outlets had already been told they weren’t allowed inside the Alamance County Courthouse. After Boney tried to explain his objection, the judge ordered him to leave the courtroom in handcuffs.