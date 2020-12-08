Staying chilly and windy into Wednesday, warmer air arrives by late week

High pressure just off to our west will continue to push drier, but cold air into our area tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s with lingering clouds. Though no more snow is expected this evening, we still could see slick areas/black ice, especially on untreated roads. Please be careful!

Wednesday is looking dry, but chilly and breezy. We'll start off the morning with a few clouds, but more sunshine should emerge into the afternoon. Though highs will be warmer than today, it will still feel more Winter-like. Highs will top off in the 40s, but wind chills will hold in the 30s for most of the day.

Wind gusts will occasionally be over 25-30 MPH, so secure any outdoor Christmas decor and/or the trash cans! We'll be mainly clear Wednesday night with lows around freezing, in the low 30s.

As high pressure shift east into late week, winds will shift more out of the south, allowing for a warm-up into Thursday and Friday. To wrap up the work week, we should be tranquil with a mix of sun & clouds and highs back in the 50s.

The warm-up won't last long though...a cold front looks to bring rain in Saturday, and possibly more snow at the beginning of next week! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!