Tamar Slay still instructing hoopers virtually during COVID-19 pandemic

(WVVA) - Beckley native, Marshall standout and former NBA player Tamar Slay has done nothing but excel on the basketball court. Now, despite the pandemic, his is continuing to help young players hone their craft.

"We constantly talk to those kids and we do zoom training," Slay said. "We have that going on and you got to play the cards you're dealt that's how I live my life. That's why this situation for me is not really a panic at all you just got to figure it out and if there's a will there's a way right so that's how I look at it."

It's a mindset that was developed in his home city of Beckley.

"My heart is still in West Virginia you know, because it's a lot hard for us to get opportunities," he said. "A lot of kids don't believe they can make it out of the situation that they're in. God has blessed me with so many great gifts, and it's up to me to share those gifts with the kids there in West Virginia."