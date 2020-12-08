Tensions mount in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Tensions are high in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region after the death of a protester following days of demonstrations against delays in salary payments in the public sector. The mayor of Chamchamal, a town in northern Sulimaniyah, confirmed that a protester was shot and killed during demonstrations there on Monday night. His death comes as hundreds have taken to the streets in different areas of the province in recent days to protest salary delays. The semi-autonomous Kurdish government has not paid public workers in over two months amid a severe economic crisis and ongoing political turmoil with the federal government in Baghdad over budget allocations.