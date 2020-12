UK: Lords vote to bar trade deals with genocidal countries

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Lords has voted to back proposals aimed at preventing the U.K. from making trade deals with any country deemed by the British High Court to be committing genocide. Members voted late Monday for two proposals to amend the government’s post-Brexit trade bill. Under one of the plans, minorities alleging they have been the subject of genocide can for the first time apply to the High Court of England and ask for judges to determine if a country trading with the U.K. has perpetrated genocide. The proposals were intended as a way around the lack of international action in addressing human rights abuses in countries such as China.