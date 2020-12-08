US-based group: Dramatic increase in Afghan gov’t airstrikes

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A U.S.-based institute says there has been a significant increase in airstrikes conducted by Afghan government forces from July to September this year, attacks that have led to a sharp rise in civilian casualties. The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, a research center at Brown University, says 70 civilians have been killed in the third quarter of this year, compared to 86 killed in the first six months of 2020. The somber statistics came in a report released by the institute on Tuesday, even as Afghan government representatives and the Taliban are holding negotiations about a peaceful resolution to the country’s 19-year war.