US provides anti-bomb, sniper’s equipment to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. defense chief has announced the delivery of nearly $30 million worth of weapons to the Philippines, which faces threats from Islamic State group-linked militants. Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made the announcement during a brief visit to Manila, where he met with his Philippine counterpart and the foreign secretary. Officials say the weapons, including equipment for snipers and anti-bomb squads, were delivered ahead of Miller’s visit. Miller is the latest senior U.S. security official to visit Manila and announce defense assistance to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia. The visits project normalcy in Washington’s foreign relations as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.