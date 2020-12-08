Virginia Department of Health working on new contact tracing prioritizes and reduced quarantine

(WVVA)- New CDC guidelines reduce the number of days people with close contact should quarantine following exposure to someone who's positive for Coronavirus.

Now the CDC says those people should quarantine for 7 to 10 days instead of 14. The Commonwealth is adopting that recommendation.

"Asking somebody to stay at home, and stay out of work for 14 days after exposure is a really long time, and burden to everybody. So they looked at data and estimated if someone doesn't have symptoms then after 10 days in quarantine without testing it would be OK to end quarantine at that point. After 7 days with a negative test it would also be OK to end quarantine at that point," Elena Diskin, MPH- COVID-19 Containment, Epidemiology Program Manager with the Virginia Department of Health said.

Although the VDH is revising the quarantine duration, the change doesn't apply to healthcare workers or healthcare facilities.

"If you wait all 14 days that risk percentage at quarantine is a 0 to under 3 percent risk. After 10 days it's about a 1 to up about 10 percent of a risk that after you leave quarantine you could still spread the virus. 7 days is also a little more risk, it's about 5 to 12 percent risk after leaving quarantine that you can still spread the virus," Diskin explained.

As the COVID surge continues, Diskin urges everyone to make pandemic protocols part of your holiday plans.

"The safest option is to stay home, and celebrate with those in your household. When people are traveling from different places they are bringing their own community risk together," Diskin said.