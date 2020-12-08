West Virginia following the new reduced quarantine recommendations from the CDC

(WVVA)- The CDC changes are also being adopted in s for the Mountain State.

In Mercer County, they too will follow the new reduced quarantine recommendations from the CDC.

The administrator for Mercer County's Health Department says reducing quarantine time seems designed to get people back to their lives sooner, especially if they aren't showing COVID-19 symptoms.

"I believe that it is to help people get back to work. People need to work, they need their money coming in to pay their bills and food and take care of their family," Brenda Donithan, RN- Interim Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department said.

The Mercer County Health Department will continue with their COVID-19 testing for those in need three times a week until the end of the year.