White Sox reunite with Eaton, finalize trade for Lynn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have reunited with outfielder Adam Eaton and finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers for workhorse starter Lance Lynn. A person familiar with the situation says Eaton agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees him $8 million and fills Chicago’s hole in right field. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Eaton’s salary for next season is $7 million. The White Sox hold an $8.5 million option for 2022, with a $1 million buyout. The signing of Eaton comes one day after the White Sox agreed to acquire Lynn from Texas for pitchers Dane Dunning and Avery Weems.