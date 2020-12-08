YMCA receives donation to start Phase II renovations

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The YMCA of Southern West Virginia just got a big boost to kick-start its phase II renovations.



The first phase was completed during the statewide shutdown in March, when the YMCA revamped the top floor of its facility with open spaces and all new equipment. Other floors and rooms also received upgrades during that time.



Thanks to a $100,000 check from the American Electric Foundation on Tuesday, the YMCA is going to be able to start work on the next phase. Some of the top priorities for that project include a new handicap accessible elevator, studio, concessions, and a special space where kids can workout.



"It's been a tough year, but the physical and mental aspect is super important for our area. Being isolated can have a negative effect on people and the YMCA is an integral part of the community that could have a huge impact," said CEO Jay Rist.



Rist said the hope is to start on some of that work in the Spring.