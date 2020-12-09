5 dead, including 3 children, following house fire in W.Va.

WILLIAMSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say five people are dead and emergency crews were looking for a possible sixth victim following a house fire in West Virginia. Authorities say fire crews, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the blaze Tuesday afternoon at a home near Williamsburg. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said in a statement that crews found four bodies inside home and another body outside the residence. They were continuing to search Wednesday for a possible sixth victim. Gov. Jim Justice called the fire a “terrible tragedy” and said three children found inside the home were attending second grade, kindergarten and pre-school.