ACC juggles schedule again due to virus as season winds down

There are five games in the Atlantic Coast Conference this weekend, all important to the teams playing but none involving No. 2 Notre Dame or No. 4 Clemson. The league gave the Fighting Irish and the Tigers the weekend off before they meet in the ACC Game of the Year, Part II, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 19 for the ACC title. But the 10 teams that are playing are focused on this week. No. 9 Miami and the 20th-ranked Tar Heels play at North Carolina in a big matchup that will determine bowl positioning. Virginia’s visit to Virginia Tech renews a fierce instate rivalry.