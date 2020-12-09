California’s hospitals filling up as virus cases skyrocket

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are painting a dire picture as upward of 22,000 residents test positive for the coronavirus each day, with about 12% inevitably showing up at hospitals in two to three weeks. Three counties in the San Joaquin Valley region of the state have officially run out of intensive care unit beds, though patients may be sent to other beds in the emergency wards. Meanwhile, the state is seeking help from the federal government and contract providers. California also is opening the first two of 11 alternative care facilities.