Counseling offered for those grieving in Greenbrier County

Williamsburg, W.v. (WVVA) -- A housefire in Williamsburg that killed five children and one adult has left those within in Greenbrier County stricken with grief.

Three of the children killed in the fire were students of Frankford Elementary School. Officials from the Greenbrier County Board of Education say that comforting the community is their primary goal.

"It's a tragedy beyond comprehension," said Jeff Bryant, the superintendent of Greenbrier County schools. "So our objective and our goal is to do everything we can to bring comfort to the students and to the faculty and staff at Frankford Elementary School, as well as the community. That has been the number one priority at this point."

This communal comfort can be found in multiple sources of couseling offered for students, parents, and staff whom are grieving.

"So, we have a school level counselor there, we brought in school counselors from other schools in the county to help today. Then we also have partnerships with Rainelle Medical Center and Seneca Health Services to provide mental health counseling to students in our schools."

But in times of harship, coming together is more important than ever.

"We firmly believe that it takes a villege to raise a child. And we're so humbled and honored to be part of that village for the children of Greenbrier county," said Hanna. "Each child plays a significant role in creating the family that belongs to each individual school so this is just an unfathomable lose to the Frankford community and the Frankford school family."

"Let's try to hold on to those precious memories, the fond memories, and that can hopefully sustain us and get us through the situation and never lose memory of these children," said Bryant.