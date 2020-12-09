Crews respond to chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County

A shelter in place order has been issued for a 2-mile radius around the Chemours Plant in Kanawha County according to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division

This comes as crews are responding to an explosion at the plant in Belle, WV.

Emergency Management is assisting in the response. Injuries have been reported. It is unknown the extent of those injuries.

NBC affiliate WSAZ is reporting the shelter-in-place order extends from the Chelyan Bridge to Burning Springs and includes the totality Belle, Marmet, Chesapeake and Chelyan.

Our affiliate is also reporting that U.S. 60 is shut down from Campbells Creek to the Chelyan Bridge. (Read more on that here.)