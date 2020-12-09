Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE (AP) — A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere” has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore port. Royal Caribbean said in a statement that a guest on the Quantum of the Seas ship “tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team.” It said all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest have been isolated and tested negative for the virus. It said the ship had returned to port Wednesday and will allow guests to leave after contact tracing is completed. Singapore recently began a “safe cruising” pilot program allowing cruise ships to make round trips to Singapore with no port of call in between and heightened safety measures.