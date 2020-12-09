EU border chief wins support amid migrant pushback reports

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is affirming her confidence in the embattled head of Frontex, amid pressure on the EU’s border and coastguard agency for an independent probe of allegations it was involved in illegal pushbacks of migrants. Asked Wednesday whether she still has confidence in Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “yes,” without elaborating. Leggeri’s in the spotlight over a media report alleging that video and other publicly available data suggest Frontex “assets were actively involved” in a pushback and were nearby when others allegedly happened at Greece and Turkey’s sea border. Frontex launched an internal investigation but some EU lawmakers want an independent probe and Leggeri’s resignation.