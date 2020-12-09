Fewer Black kids getting flu shots, worrying CDC officials

NEW YORK (AP) — New government data suggests more Americans have been getting flu shots this year, apparently heeding the advice of health officials fearful of a flu and coronavirus double pandemic. But while flu vaccinations seem to be up overall, the rate for Black children was down significantly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the flu vaccination data on Wednesday. The agency isn’t sure why the rate is down for Black kids. But one CDC officials says it underscores the need for health officials to work with communities of color and build more trust in vaccination campaigns.