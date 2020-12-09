France unveils draft law to fight Islamist radical ‘enemy’

PARIS (AP) — A draft law aimed at arming France against Islamist radicalism has been unveiled at Wednesday’s weekly Cabinet meeting, a measure promoted by President Emmanuel Macron to rout out what he calls “separatists” undermining the nation. Parliament is expected to open what is likely to be a lively debate on the draft law in the months ahead. Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with the newspaper Le Monde that “the enemy of the Republic is a political ideology called radical Islamism, whose objective is to divide the French.” Islam is not named in the measure and Castex said it would also apply to any future threats against the French Republic.