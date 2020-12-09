Gone-olith: Mystery 10-foot pillar in Germany destroyed

BERLIN (AP) — A mysterious 10-feet tall metal pillar that appeared on a field near the central German town of Sulzbach over the weekend has been reduced to scrap. German news agency dpa reports that the pillar, one of many so-called monoliths that have appeared without explanation around the world in recent weeks, was destroyed by unknown person late Tuesday. It quoted a local official in Sulzbach saying Wednesday that the debris has already been taken to the junkyard to avoid endangering passers-by. A large wooden sculpture of a more profane nature recently disappeared and was then swiftly replaced in Bavaria, causing mirth and a flurry of headlines worldwide.