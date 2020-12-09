Heavy rains cause floods in parts of Slovenia, Croatia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Heavy rains have battered parts of Slovenia and Croatia close to the Adriatic Sea coast, causing floods and landslides, blocking roads and disrupting traffic. Persistent rain in coastal Slovenia has caused the Dragonja river to overflow, blocking a key road in the area. A landslide brought down trees in the area of the port town of Koper, while parts of nearby Piran along the sea were submerged in water on Wednesday. In neighboring Croatia, rain and winds kept ferries to and from the islands in port and flooded coastal towns. Further inland, snow and fog slowed traffic.