CHARLESTON, SC. (WVVA) - In a game of runs, Marshall wins a second-straight non-conference road game, 84-72 at The College of Charleston.

The Thundering Herd shot better than 57 percent (12-21) from beyond the arc. Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each chipped in 19 points on the road.

The Cougars' Brevin Galloway scored a game-high 27 points.

Up next for the Herd is Ohio University back home on Sunday at 2 p.m.