Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — It will soon be illegal in Virginia to hold a phone while driving. WAVY-TV reported Tuesday that the new state law takes effect in January. Drivers can still talk on the phone. But they cannot hold the device. Drivers who are caught face a fine of $125. Authorities say that making the practice illegal and enforceable is an important step toward reducing deaths on the road. Researchers at Virginia Tech found that 80% of all crashes involve driver inattention. Last year, 23,000 crashes in Virginia were attributed to distracted driving.