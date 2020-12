RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had a career-high 30 points as VCU routed NC A&T 95-59. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 10 points for VCU. Vince Williams Jr. added eight rebounds and Hason Ward had four blocks. Tyrone Lyons had 13 points for the Aggies, who have now lost four games in a row. Blake Harris added 12 points and Kameron Langley had 11.