West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order

BELLE, W.Va. (AP) — A explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant on Tuesday night prompted authorities to order residents within 2 miles of the plant to remain indoors. Details about the incident and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately released. Emergency officials issued a shelter-in-place order around the Chemours plant in Belle and a nearby road was closed. Kanawha County Commissioner Kent Carper told WCHS-TV that two people were injured and that there was at least one serious explosion and working fire at the plant. Belle Mayor David Fletcher says the fire was put out shortly before midnight. Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The plant is located along the Kanawha River in eastern Kanawha County.