Skip to Content

Johns Hopkins: Census records show founder owned slaves

5:27 pm National news from the Associated Press

Johns Hopkins University has announced that its founder owned slaves during the 19th century. The news comes as a revelation for the Baltimore-based school that had taken pride in the man purportedly being a staunch abolitionist. The school announced the new information Wednesday. It also comes as Hopkins researchers have been at the forefront of the global response to COVID-19. Officials say researchers uncovered the information in government census records as part of an initiative exploring the university’s history. The long-held narrative of an abolitionist Hopkins whose father had freed the family’s slaves in 1807 came into question over the past several months.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content