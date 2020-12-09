Lack of volunteers creating challenges in Mercer County during holiday season

(WVVA)- "We wanna help, and they need the help," Tender Mercies Ministries, Inc. Volunteer, Gwen Alexander said.

"We're short handed all the time. As far as volunteers in the back. Muscle, we need muscle," Tender Mercies Ministries, Inc. Warehouse Manager, Kandice Henley said.

Those are the words from volunteers who help out with Tender Mercies Ministries in Princeton. The organization like many others are in urgent need for extra hands.

Tender Mercies Ministries feeds up to 700 families in Mercer County all the way to the Raleigh County line. But with the lack of volunteers feeding those families can be challenging.

"There's such a need in this area for volunteers because there's more people than anyone would guess that need the help. Come up a couple of hours a day. The community would appreciate it, and we'd appreciate it," Alexander said.

"This community right now is hurting. I didn't realize it to began with. Once you get here you see how much help these people need," Henley said.

At 75 years old, Glenn Mitchell is running Tender Mercies Ministries. What was once a temporary position became full time for Mitchell.

Mitchell says that he and his volunteers make sure to use CDC guidelines for safety during hours of operation.

"We use all the safety precautions put out by the health department. We maintain our six foot distance, we allow only two people in the lobby at a time. So you're safe here," Tender Mercies Ministries, Inc. Executive Director, Glenn Mitchell said.

Tender Mercies Ministries isn't the only organization in need of help.

The Salvation Army in Mercer County too are in need. Their biggest challenge is finding volunteers that can work different bell ringing schedules.

"We're not able to ring at every single location because we don't have enough people. And when we can't do that, we're not raising enough money that we can raise," Salvation Army of Mercer County, Lieutenant, Dennis Smith said.

"They are people who have lives, and they have days that they have appointments or that they might be sick. So we need volunteers to fill those gaps," Salvation Army of Mercer County, Volunteer Coordinator, Charlie Hampton said.