Lilly Endowment awards $43M for museum religion exhibits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded 18 grants totaling more than $43 million to museums and other cultural institutions across the U.S. to develop exhibitions and other programs that portray the role of religion in society. The Indianapolis-based endowment said Wednesday that the Smithsonian National Museum of American History is receiving an $8 million grant to establish a new Center for the Public Understanding of Religion in American History and to create 3,500-square-foot gallery space. Other grantees including Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, Colonial Williamsburg and the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will receive amounts between $500,000 and $2.5 million.