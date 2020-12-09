Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, Dru Smith added 14 points and Missouri turned back Liberty 69-60. Xavier Pinson added 12 points for the Tigers, who trailed at halftime for the first time this season. Blake Preston scored 12 points for the Flames, who led 32-28 at the half. A pair of 8-0 runs had Liberty up 16-8 midway through the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. Liberty shot 41% and Missouri shot 43% but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The Flames had five 3s.