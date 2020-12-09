Marshall cancels football matchup with Charlotte

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Thundering Herd has cancelled its Friday home contest with Charlotte due to a lack of scholarship players at key positions.

The player shortage has been "exacerbated by a small number of COVID-19 issues," according to a university release.

"Due to the developments this week, myself and our medical team felt that it was unsafe to put the team on the field Friday evening," Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick said in a statement. "I'd like to thank Charlotte AD Mike Hill and the 49ers' administration for their patience and understanding. I also want to thank the Conference USA office for its support and guidance as we worked through this process."

The game would have been a make-up contests, after the two teams' original meeting on November 21 was postponed.

Marshall (7-1) has no more games remaining on its schedule, at this time.

WVVA will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.