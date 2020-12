CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72. Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall. Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars. Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.