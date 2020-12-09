Mountain East unveils winter, fall sports plans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WVVA) - The guidelines and dates for the Mountain East Conference's upcoming winter and fall sports schedules have been released.

The Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to begin the winter sports seasons on January 7, 2021, at the earliest. However, all competition will be subject to state and local guidelines on COVID-19.

Winter sports will begin with no spectators at any events. That decision will be reevaluated no earlier than January 19, the Board of Directors announced.

"On behalf of our board, our athletics administrators, athletic staffs, and our student-athletes, we are pleased to be taking the next steps toward returning to competition in 2021,” Commissioner Reid Amos said in a statement. "However, we fully acknowledge that there are still many challenges ahead of us as we make every effort to safely navigate returning to and sustaining intercollegiate competition."

Fall sports seasons and championships will also be played this spring in a condensed format.

At this time, the MEC is planning to hold its spring seasons and championships as scheduled.

For the full release, click here.

Specific dates and guidelines for each sport can be found below:

Men's/Women's Basketball

Seasons will begin on January 7 and finish by February 27

Teams will play a 16-game schedule, with the top ten teams from the conference advancing to the MEC Tournament in Wheeling, from March 3-7

Football

Season will begin on March 13, with teams playing five (5) divisional games

Conference championship will be played by winner of each division in Mid-April

Men's Soccer

Season will begin no earlier than February 19, with teams playing an eight-game, single round-robin format

The top four teams will advance to the MEC Tournament scheduled for April 21-25 at campus sites

Women's Soccer

Season will begin no earlier than February 26, with teams playing an eight-game schedule

Twelve teams will be divided evenly into three divisions, playing a double round-robin format and then two non-division opponents

The top two teams in each division will advance to the MEC Tournament beginning the week of April 19

Volleyball

Season will begin on February 2, with teams playing a ten-game schedule

Twelve teams will be divided evenly into two divisions, playing an in-division round-robin format

The top four teams in each division will advance to the MEC Tournament with date and location TBD

Men's/Women's Cross Country

Season will begin on February 13 and conclude with MEC Championship on March 20

Men's/Women's Golf

The MEC Championship will be played from April 20-22 at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio

Men's/Women's Swim & Dive

The MEC Championship will be held from March 30-April 2

Wrestling