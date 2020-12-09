Multiple children killed in Greenbrier County fire

WILLIAMSBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple fatalities were reported from a Greenbrier County fire on Tuesday.



The principal with Frankford Elementary School is reporting three of the victims were students -- a second grader, a kindergartener, and a pre-K student.



It is not clear yet whether anyone else was injured.



According to the 911 center, the fire broke out in the home on Flynn's Creek Road near Williamson in the Alta area just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Dispatchers say nearly every fire department in the county was called out to battle the blaze.



Details are limited right now, but there were still multiple fire departments and law enforcement on scene investigating well into the morning hours on Wednesday -- including the State Police, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department, and State Fire Marshal.



Stay with WVVA News for additional details on this developing story.