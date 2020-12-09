Skip to Content

Netanyahu: Israel to start coronavirus vaccination Dec. 27

CoronavirusPolitical news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government will begin administering vaccines against the coronavirus to the general public on Dec. 27.

Netanyahu said in a televised news conference on Wednesday night that Israel is prepared to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day.

He called it a "great number" for a country of 9 million people.

He spoke hours after the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of doses are expected to arrive in the coming days.

