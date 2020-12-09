NFL’s Sills: all proper procedures followed with Dez Bryant

The NFL’s medical director says all procedures followed before the Baltimore Ravens’ game Tuesday night when receiver Dez Bryant tested positive for COVID-19 were done properly and in the same manner as for every case. Bryant had an inconclusive test result after he was active for the game. He was removed from the field during warmups and tested again. The league and the Ravens then conducted contact tracing, but found no close contacts that would have caused an interruption in playing the game against Dallas, nor the removal of other players or team personnel.