No mechanical issues found in small plane crash in Arkansas

FRANKLIN, Ark. (AP) — A preliminary federal report on a small plane crash that killed a flight instructor and a student pilot last month in rural northeast Arkansas shows no mechanical problems have been found. The National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday says the Piper PA-38-112 crashed into trees and the ground on Nov. 30 near Franklin, about 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. The NTSB says the plane received clearance to land at the airport in Walnut Ridge, about 60 miles east of Franklin, but after that, radar contact and voice communications were lost.