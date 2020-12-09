Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. regulators have released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection.

That sets the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation's history.

A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet on Thursday to decide whether to allow emergency use to vaccinate millions of Americans with the Pfizer formula.

A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within just days.