Polish deputy PM and ruling party head faces confidence vote

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers are to vote Wednesday on a no-confidence motion brought against Deputy Prime Minister and ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The opposition argues that Kaczynski, who recently took the job of deputy prime minister in charge of security has failed in his task. As proof, the opposition points to the use of police force and detentions in recent anti-government protests. It also points to the continuous conflict that Poland has faced with the European Union under Kaczynski’s ruling conservative party. The vote is expected late Wednesday.