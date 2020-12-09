Portland barricades still up in anti-gentrification protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Makeshift barricades erected by protesters are still up in Oregon’s largest city a day after Portland police arrested about a dozen people in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a family from a home. Tents were set up near Wednesday the house and groups of people were still in the area after police said people among the among the demonstrators on Tuesday hurled rocks at officers and damaged police vehicles. Mayor Ted Wheeler says he has authorized police to use all lawful means to end what he called an illegal occupation.